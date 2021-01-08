New HC Chief Justice sworn-in by Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Jan: Governor Baby Rani Maurya administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, Justice RS Chauhan at the Raj Bhawan, here, today.

The notification from the President transferring Justice Chauhan to the Uttarakhand High Court was read out by Chief Secretary Om Prakash on the occasion.

The five minute swearing-in programme was attended by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Premchand Aggarwal, MP Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah, Ministers Madan Kaushik, Arvind Pandey, Subodh Uniyal, MoS Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’, MLA Harbans Kapoor, DGP Ashok Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Secretary to the Governor, Brijesh Sant, Nainital High Court Registrar General Dhananjaya Chaturvedi, Governor’s legal advisor Kahkasha Khan, Additional Secretary to the Governor, Jitendra Kumar Sonkar and others.