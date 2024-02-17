New HCIE building inaugurated at SRHU

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Feb: Students at Swami Rama Himalayan University ( SRHU ) in Jollygrant will no longer be limited to just the curriculum; after obtaining higher education, they can now venture into startups. For initiating startups, they can seek technical assistance from the university. The official inauguration of the new building of the Himalayan Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship ( HCIE ) was carried out on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami by SRHU President Dr Vijay Dhasmana and Chancellor Dr Rajendra Dobhal.

During the ceremony held on Wednesday, following the Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Basant Panchami, Dr Dhasmana, Dr Dobhal, and HCIE Director Dr Amjad Husain jointly inaugurated the new building .

On this occasion, Dr Dhasmana stated that the skill development of students engrossed in studies at the university remains our top priority. With this aim, the formal inauguration of the new state-of-the-art building of the Himalayan Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship ( HCIE ) was initiated. Its purpose is to establish a robust infrastructure for startups and new ideas, contributing to significant job opportunities with the economic development of the nation.

Dr Dobhal emphasized that starting a startup is not easy; there are challenges, ups and downs, and only then you move towards a big goal. In such cases, young people need assistance. The Himalayan Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship will provide them with the technical support they need.

Director of the Himalayan Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship ( HCIE ) Dr Amjad Husain mentioned that they will assist students in every possible way so that they can become skilled entrepreneurs.

The institution would be able to house additional companies in the new facility. Along with SRHU staff and students that are interested in entrepreneurship, the HCEI new facility will be open to outside entrepreneurs as well.