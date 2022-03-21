New holy flag pole brought to Shri Darbar Sahib

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 19 Mar: On Saturday, the Sangat devotees reached Shri Darbar Sahib with the 90 ft high flag pole, amidst sky echoing slogans praising Shri Guru Ram Rai ji Maharaj. To witness this sacred moment, Sangat devotees from India and abroad reached Shri Darbar Sahib, Dehradun in thousands of numbers on Friday late evening. On Saturday, Sangat devotees started reaching Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School, Bombay Bagh early in the morning at 6:30 a.m. At SGRR Public School, Bombay Bagh, Mahant Devendra Das Maharaj gave darshan to the Sangat devotees and showered his divine blessings on them. In the guidance Mahant Devendra Das recited Ardas and at 8:00 a.m., the Sangat devotees lifted the new the new holy flag pole on their shoulders and marched towards Shri Darbar Sahib. The Doonites welcomed the Sangat devotees with faith and flowers in their hands. Thousands of Doonites had been waiting with utmost enthusiasm and faith to witness this historical and sacred occasion. The Doonites very warmly welcomed the Sangat devotees coming with the new holy flag pole all along the way with the rain of flowers and refreshment for the Sangat devotees. It’s worth mentioning that the new holy flag pole has been made of the wood of ‘Sal’ tree. For the last two months, many artists were busy preparing the new Shri Jhande Ji at Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School, Bombay Bagh. In honour of the historic Shri Jhande Ji fair, the sequence of arrival of the Sangat devotees has rapidly gained momentum at Darbar Sahib. This year the new holy flag pole will be raised at the Shri Darbar Sahib premises. The Sangat devotees raised sky touching slogans in praise of Guru Maharaj, amidst the melodious rhythm of musical instruments like ‘dhol’, ‘nagare’, etc. Throughout the route, the Doonites very warmly welcomed the Sangat devotees with rain of flowers and refreshment of fruits, sweets drinks, water, etc., throughout the route. The Sangat devotees lifted the new holy flag pole from Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School, Bombay Bagh. Then went to Matawala bagh, then to Saharanpur Chowk and then reached Shri Darbar Sahib at 8:30 a.m. In his message, Mahant Devendra Das Maharaj said that the fair of Shri Jhande ji is a fair that delivers a message of love, peace, harmony, brotherhood, faith and humanity. In the fair, people of all religions reach to take the divine blessings of Shri Maharaj ji. Just like every year, this year also Shri Jhande ji fair will be celebrated with utmost enthusiasm and faith.