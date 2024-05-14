New laws will positively impact criminal justice system: DGP

Media interaction held at PHQ on 3 new criminal laws

By Our Staff Reporter



Dehradun, 13 May: The Press Information Bureau (PIB), Dehradun, of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, organised a media interaction programme, ‘Vartalap’, today at the Sardar Patel Bhawan of the Police Headquarters on the three new criminal laws – Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (2023), Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (2023) and Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (2023).

Director General, Uttarakhand Police, Abhinav Kumar was the Chief Guest at the programme. Director General of PIB, Pragya Paliwal Gaur was also present on this occasion, as were many senior journalists. Addressing the journalists, Director General Gaur said that the aim was to have a detailed discussion with the media about these three new criminal laws. The aim of these three new criminal laws is not to punish anyone but to provide justice. The new laws have been strengthened keeping in mind the country’s defence forces also. These laws are citizen- centric, in which crimes related to women and children have been made comprehensively stronger. She added that these laws have made the criminal justice system more accountable.

Chief Guest DGP Abhinav Kumar said that, for the first time, comprehensive changes have been made through these three new criminal laws passed by Parliament. These three new laws will affect the police, prosecution, prison system and judiciary, the main organs of the criminal justice system. Kumar added that many changes have been made in the new criminal laws. For example, 190 minor and major changes have been made in the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. Also 360 changes have been made in the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and 45 changes have been made in the Bhartiya Sakshay Adhiniyam. Uttarakhand police have started imparting training to all its officers and police force on these new laws.

The DGP disclosed that six committees have been formed to implement these new laws at the state level. These committees are Manpower Committee, Training Committee, CCTNS Committee, Infrastructure Committee and Police Manual Committee and Awareness Committee. These committees have prepared a plan of action to implement these new laws. Forensic investigation has been given utmost priority in the new laws, so that accurate and quick justice can be delivered.

Deputy Inspector General (Training) Barinderjit Singh told the journalists that the new laws give more rights to the victims and citizens. The new laws are technically powerful and are committed to providing justice through new technology. There is also a provision for witness protection scheme in the new criminal laws. The conviction rate will increase through forensic evidence collection.

Additional Superintendent of Police, PTC Narendranagar, Shekhar Suyal said that the new laws will rectify the problem of pending cases. The new laws have been made simple and accessible to the citizens. They are focused on a range of crimes including terrorism. The new laws will bring comprehensive changes in the four pillars of the criminal justice system: the victim and the general public, the police, the prosecution and the justice system. Now, a person can make a complaint anywhere in the country. He added that, under the new laws, videography has now been made mandatory in cases of seizure.

At the end of the programme, Assistant Prosecution Officer Javed Ahmed explained the judicial aspects of the new criminal laws. He said that the purpose of these new laws is to ensure transparency and accountability in the judicial system. Also, the manner in which the conviction rate should be increased has also been explained in detail. New crimes like organised crimes, terrorism, threats to the integrity and sovereignty of India have been added. The new laws also give priority to provide compensation to the victims. The time limit for judicial deliberation has also been fixed in these laws.

Rohit Tripathi, Deputy Director of PIB, Dehradun, thanked the police department for its cooperation.

Also present on this occasion were Additional Director General CB-CID Dr V Murgeshan, Additional Director General, Law and Order, AP Anshuman and many senior officers of the police department and PIB.