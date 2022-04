Mumbai, 7 Apr: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari released the new look and the digital edition of the centenarian weekly magazine, ‘Balwant’, at Raj Bhawan, here, today.

MLA Ashish Shelar, editor and former MLA Surendranath (Bal) Mane, owner Madhvi Mane, senior journalists Avinash Pathak and Kishore Apte were among those present.

Weekly Balwant was started in the year 1923 by late Gajanan Patwardhan and is entering its centenary year in 2022-2023.