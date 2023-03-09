New recruitment process ensures complete transparency in recruitment: Col Sharma

Army announces online common test at first stage for recruitment on other ranks

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Mar: A media briefing was today organised by Defence Ministry in respect of new recruitment procedures for the selection of defence personnel of other ranks. The briefing here was done by Col . Muneesh Sharma , Army Recruitment Officer (ARO) Lansdowne.

recruitment procedure of other ranks as well as of JCOs. He also said that from now onwards, a common entrance examination will be held at stage 1, for the candidates who will be registering and applying for recruitment on other ranks as well as JCOs. This examination, he said will be held online. For this, the candidates will have to register and apply online on recruitment rally at locations decided by respective AROs where they will undergo Physical Fitness Tests and physical Measurement Tests. Finally in stage III, the selected candidates will undergo Medical Test at rally location. He informed that Indian Army has incorporated transformational changes inprocedure of other ranks as well as of JCOs. He also said that from now onwards, a common entrance examination will be held at stage 1, for the candidates who will be registering and applying foron other ranks as well as JCOs. This examination, he said will be held online. For this, the candidates will have to register and apply online on joinindianarmy.nic.in (JIA website). Those shortlisted based on their performance in the online test will be called forrally at locations decided by respective AROs where they will undergo Physical Fitness Tests and physical Measurement Tests. Finally in stage III, the selected candidates will undergo Medical Test at rally location.

Col Sharma further informed that the online registration on JIA website is currently open from 16 Feb 23 to 15 Mar 2023. The process of registration remains the same as earlier. Candidates can either register using their Aadhar Card or their class 10th certificate. As part of continued automation, the Join Indian Army website has now been linked with Digilocker for greater transparency . He also informed that while earlier, it was required for the candidates to already possess the Tenth Pass Certificate at the time of applying, they can now also apply if they are appearing for their Tenth Board examination. However, they should possess the tenth pass certificates at the time of joining.

Col Sharma said that the Online CEE is being conducted at 176 locations across India. The candidates have the choices to select five Exam locations and they shall be allotted exam locations from within those choices. For online CEE fee is Rs 500 per candidate. 50 percent of the cost is being borne by the Army. At the end of the registration process the candidates would be directed to a payment portal. Candidates are required to pay Rs 250 along-with associated bank charges if any, by using Internet Banking, UPI/BHIM or credit or debit cards of all major banks to incl Maestro, Master Card, VISA or RuPay cards.

Candidates are also advised to activate their debit cards for online transactions. A candidate will be considered registered only once his payment is successful & a Roll No generated at this stage, which shall be used at all stages of recruitment . He further shared that the complete procedure on “How to Apply” has been given in a video which is available on Join Indian Army website and on YouTube.

Online Common Entrance Exam (CEE). The candidates can watch the video to clear any doubts regarding the procedure.

He added that to appear in the Online CEE, Admit cards would be available on Join Indian Army website 10-14 days prior to commencement of the examination. Intimation of the same will be sent to candidates’ mobiles through SMS and also on their registered email IDs. Admit card will have exact address for Exam Centre.

He said that the Online CEE is a computer based exam. The process to appear in the exam is very simple. To guide the candidates, a video on ‘How to Appear in Online Common Entrance Exam” is available of Join Indian Army website and also on YouTube. He also clarified that there is no change in the syllabus & pattern of the exam.

To assist the candidates to prepare for the online CEE, practice tests for all cats have been developed and a link has been hosted on the Join Indian Army website. Candidates can practice appearing in the said exam from their homes. On accessing the same, candidates will be able to see the same screen on the computer as they will see during the actual Exam. These tests can be accessed on a mobile also.

Col Sharma said that based on their performance in the Online CEE, shortlisted candidates will be called to nominated venues for Recruitment Rallies. The procedure of Recruitment Rallies remains unchanged. Final merit will be based on Online CEE result and physical test marks as hither-to-fore.

Help Desk. He added that a helpdesk has also been established, details of which are available on Join Indian Army website to clear any doubts of the candidates. For queries related to Online CEE, they can also be clarified on mob No 7996157222.