New train between Kotdwar-Delhi inaugurated

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 28 Oct: On Saturday evening, at Kotdwar Anand Vihar Terminal Express, a new train going from Kotdwar to Delhi was jointly flagged off by Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Since the Corona period, the rail travel between Delhi and Kotdwar had completely stopped due to which the entire Pauri district including the people of Kotdwar were facing a lot of trouble.

Due to the tireless efforts of local MLA Ritu Khanduri Bhushan and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni, a new train running between Kotdwar and Delhi was launched again on Saturday.

There was great enthusiasm among the Kotdwar residents on this occasion. They expressed gratitude to Khanduri and the Railway Ministry.

Union Railway Minister Vaishnav and Rajya Sabha MP Baluni and Chief Minister Dhami joined the inauguration program through the virtual medium.

On the occasion of the inauguration , Ritu Khanduri Bhushan said that today is important not only for Kotdwar but for the entire Pauri district. The commencement of the rail service will impact the economy of Kotdwar which will increase the business here.

Khanduri said that Kotdwar is the gateway to Garhwal and said that it is very important to connect with the capital of the country through rail. She congratulated all the Kotdwar residents on the inauguration of the new train .

Besides, the Speaker also talked to DRM Moradabad about running the same train from Dehradun and also asked them to make efforts to run the train between Kotdwar to Lucknow.