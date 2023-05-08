Newly appointed Advisor calls on Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 May: The newly appointed Advisor to the Governor, Dr K Lakshmi Rao called on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd), here, today.

Dr Rao was earlier Assistant Director at the Central Bee Research and Training Institute (CBRTI), Pune. She has done PhD on Palynological Analysis of Indian Honey from Pune University. She has over 30 years of research experience in the field and has published more than 60 research papers in national and international journals. She has also successfully handled several R&D projects as Project Investigator.

On this occasion, Lt-General Singh expressed the hope that Uttarakhand will definitely get the benefit of the research and experience of Dr Lakshmi Rao in the Apiary field. He said that there are unlimited possibilities of bee-keeping in Uttarakhand – a new revolution can be brought in this business. Keeping bees can become the basis of economic prosperity of Uttarakhand, for this a well-planned plan needs to be made.

The Governor further stated that there is a need to connect the women, youth, ex-servicemen and people related to the industry with professional bee-keepers. He reminded that the quality of honey from high Himalayan regions has been tested in laboratories of IIT Roorkee and Germany, which found that it is rich in many properties like anti-oxidants. He said that honey produced in Uttarakhand will find a unique identity in the world and a different brand of honey would be established. He advised Dr Rao to formulate a concrete action plan in this regard.