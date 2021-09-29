Newly appointed Singapore Consul calls on Koshyari

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 28 Sep: The newly appointed Consul General of the Republic of Singapore in Mumbai Cheong Ming Foong accompanied by the outgoing Consul General Gavin Chay called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, here, on Monday. Cheong Ming Foong told the Governor that he will endeavour to step up economic cooperation between Singapore and India during his tenure. The outgoing Consul General, Gavin Chay, briefed the Governor on his successful stint in India and his visits to various parts of India. Zacchaeus Lim, Vice Consul (Political) in the Singaporean Consulate was also present.