NIA conducts raids in U’khand in terror funding case

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 17 May: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached Ratanpur village in Bajpur police station area of Udham Singh Nagar district today in connection with a terror funding case. This raid was part of the pan India raids by NIT teams conducted simultaneously in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, MP and Rajasthan besides Uttarakhand. Sources claimed that, today, 58 locations were raided by NIA in Punjab alone particularly in Malwa region.

At the time of filing of this report, raids were continuing in most places including Ratanpur village of district Udham Singh Nagar.

Sources stated that the raid in Ratanpur village was conducted at the house of Gurvinder Singh, S/o Lakhvinder Singh in connection with terror funding. The ream reached Ratanpur village at 5 a.m. this morning.

Sources stated that NIA raided 122 locations across the country from Delhi, UP, Punjab to Rajasthan. This raid has been conducted on people suspected of being associated with the gangster-Khalistani terror and drugs smuggling networks. Many of the people raided were close relatives of dreaded gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Neeraj Bawana. According to NIA, these gangs are also suspected to be funded by ISI of Pakistan.