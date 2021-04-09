Night curfew imposed, schools closed till 30 Apr

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Apr: Night curfew will be imposed in Dehradun Municipal Corporation area, night curfew will be from 10 pm to 5 am. All schools from class 1 to class 12 were closed from 10 – 30 April, in Dehradun district except Chakrata and Kalsi blocks and in entire Haridwar and Nainital and Haldwani Municipal limits.

These decisions were taken in a Cabinet Meeting chaired by Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat this evening. The cabinet decisions were briefed by Government spokesman and cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal. In addition to this another important decision taken was to defer the decision to create Gairsain Commissionary taken by Trivendra Singh Rawat Government days before his exit as CM.