Night Curfew lifted in U’khand, several other concessions given in SOP

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Feb: Uttarakhand Government has lifted the night curfew with immediate effect in the state. It may be recalled that night curfew had been imposed in view of the third wave of the Corona pandemic, which has since peaked and is waning now. There is a clear decrease in the cases of Corona infection in the state. Schools have already been opened in the state. As per the new SOP issued, today, Aanganwadi centres will also be opened from 1 March. The new SOP has given several relaxations and concessions but some restrictions have been continued for the time being as a matter of precaution. As per the new SOP, gyms, shopping malls, cinema halls, spas, salons, theatres, auditoriums and meeting rooms, etc., and related activities will open with full capacity under the Corona protocols such as social distancing, sanitising, wearing of masks, etc. Swimming pools and water parks in the state will however remain closed till 28 February. Sports institutes, stadiums and playgrounds will be opened in the state with full capacity for training of players. However, no matches have been allowed with spectators as yet. Social, entertainment programmes, marriage ceremonies, cultural functions have been cleared with full capacity of the venue. Covid guidelines will have to be followed strictly, however, by the participants. Restriction on political rallies, dharnas or other demonstrations will continue till the month end. Hotels, restaurants, eateries and dhabas are allowed to operate according to their capacity and Corona protocols. Conduct of examinations by schools, colleges or universities or competitive examinations has been allowed. All the Anganwadi centres in the state will open from 1 March. Covid guidelines will have to be followed in public places, tourist places, markets, bus stands and stations, railway stations, mandis and other crowded places. Wearing of masks in these places and social distancing along with sanitisation will be necessary. Those travelling in public transport will have to use masks. In public places, a physical distance of 6 feet will have to be maintained at all times. Consumption of gutka, tobacco, etc., will continue to remain prohibited in public places.