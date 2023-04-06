NIM Principal calls on Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Apr: Colonel Anshuman Bhadauria, Principal of Nehru Mountaineering Institute (NIM), paid a courtesy call on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. He informed the Governor about various training courses and other activities going on in the institute.

Lt-General Singh said that NIM is one of the best Mountaineering Institutes in India and is also considered the most prestigious in Asia. It is a matter of pride that such a prestigious institute is located in Uttarakhand which needs to be taken better advantage of. The Governor added that the institute is training mountaineers including youth through various mountaineering and adventure courses. The importance of the institute increases even more considering the immense possibilities of adventure tourism in Uttarakhand.

On this occasion, the Governor emphasised on learning lessons from last year’s avalanche and improving the response. He also got information regarding the training and other subjects of the institute.