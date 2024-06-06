Nine trekkers die in Sahastratal, others rescued

By Our Staff Reporter

Uttarkashi, 5 Jun: Nine trekkers out of the 22-member team that went to Sahastratal trek, located at an altitude of about 14500 feet on the border of Uttarkashi-Tehri district, have died. Ten trekkers have been brought back safely, so far, to Dehradun. Speaking to Garhwal Post, SP, Uttarkashi, Arpan Yaduvanshi confirmed the death of 9 trekkers and informed that, so far, 5 dead bodies have been recovered. While four dead bodies were yet to be picked up. This is the second major accident after the Draupadi Ka Danda avalanche accident of NIM in the year 2022 in the state where so many deaths have occurred. It will be recalled that in that avalanche that had struck Draupadi Ka Danda on 4 October, 2022, 27 trekkers had lost their lives from among a team of 34 trekkers.

The Sahastratal Trek is located at an altitude of 14,500 feet on the border of Uttarkashi and Tehri districts.

Yesterday, it was reported that four trekkers died due to extreme cold conditions after having lost their way due to an avalanche. Today, five more trekkers are reported to have died. Ten trekkers have been brought back safely.

The district disaster management got information about this through the trekking agencies of the district, following which the department swung into action for a rescue operation. A 22 member trekking team had left for a trek to Sahastratal via Kush Kulyan Bugyal from Malla-Silla. On 2 June, this team reached Kokhli Top Base Camp of Sahastratal. On 3 June, the team left for Sahastratal but got stuck due to an avalanche and bad weather, which also led to heavy snowfall in the area. They had to spend the entire night out in the cold. One of the trekkers informed the owner of Garhwal Mountaineering and Trekking Agency, which was taking the team. He was told that four trekkers had died due to cold, while seven were in poor health and 11 stranded there.

So far, eleven trekkers have been safely evacuated by helicopter in the Sahastratal rescue operation and the other two trekkers were safe in the nearby base camp, who set out on foot for the nearby road head Silla village. Five bodies have also been recovered from the incident site. The rescue operation is going on at war level to search for and rescue the remaining four members of the twenty-two member trekking team in this accident.

Meanwhile, it was reported that due to bad weather in this high Himalayan region in the afternoon, the helicopter rescue operation is facing some difficulties. In view of which, District Magistrate Dr Meherban Singh Bisht has asked the ground rescue teams sent to the incident site to move forward rapidly. The rescue teams are also taking some time to reach the incident site on this difficult Himalayan trek of about thirty-five kilometres length from two opposite directions.

Those rescued and brought to Dehradun by chopper included Soumya Kanale, Smriti Dolas, Sheena Lakshmi, S Siva Jyothi, Anil Jamatige, Arunachal Bhatt, Bharat Bommana Goudar, Madhu Kiran Reddy and Jayaprakash BS. Three rescued trekkers are currently at Natin Bhatwadi. They are S Sudhakar, Vinay MK and Vivek Sridhar. In addition, Naveen A and Ritika Jindal are stated to be returning via Silla Village. Late this evening, it was confirmed by the district Administration that Ritika and Naveen have been picked by the rescue teams.

The trekkers (5) whose bodies have been brought to Natin helipad are Sindhu Wakelam, Asha Sudhakar, Sujatha Munguravadi, Vinayak Munguravadi and Chitra Praneeth.

At the time of filing of this story, four bodies were yet to be recovered by the rescue teams.