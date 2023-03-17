Nishank, Bahuguna praise state budget

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Mar: Former Chief Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today described the budget tabled by the Dhami Government as a visionary one and said that it would change the scale of the Uttarakhand economy. The budget would take Uttarakhand fast forward on the path of development and towards self reliance.

Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Bahuguna today described the state government’s budget as one that fulfils aspirations of all sections of the state, including the remote and backward areas. He said that the state is moving in the right direction, the proof of which is the size of the budget, which was only Rs 4,000 crores at the time of Uttarakhand’s formation and has now crossed Rs 77,000 crores. This budget is a document to fulfill the promises made by the party to the great people of Uttarakhand in the elections.

Former cabinet minister and Didihat MLA Bishan Singh Chufal described the government’s budget as one which would promote employment and prevent migration. Former minister and former BJP state president Bansidhar Bhagat welcomed the budget, calling it capable of uplifting every section of Uttarakhand and the development of every region. He added that, through this budget Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is being realised.

BJP State Spokesperson Suresh Joshi described the budget as all-inclusive, in line with the party’s manifesto and showing a glimpse of its potential to become a leading state by 2025. Youth, women, farmers, villages, slums have all been taken care of.