Nishank congratulates Aadisha Grover for winning Veer Gatha Award, wishes great future ahead

Dehradun, 22 Jan: Haridwar MP and former Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, has congratulated Aadisha Grover, a student of Acharyakulam Patanjali Yogapeeth in Haridwar and a resident of Kotdwar for winning a painting competition held under the “Veergatha Competition” organised by the Ministry of Education and Defence, at his Dehradun residence today.

Earlier, Grover had to be awarded on the eve of the Republic Day by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself but due to Covid, the function has been postponed. Instead, Nishank himself invited Grover and her family to honour her. Later Nishank tweeted that It was a matter of great happiness and pride that Aadisha Grover had secured the first position in the competition related to Unsung Heroes, leaving behind 8 lakh students. The saga of valour and sacrifice of the nation’s Unsung Heroes was best presented in Aadisha’s painting. Wishing Aadisha all the best for future, Nishank further stated that he hoped that Aadisha would scale new heights in the country on the strength of her versatility.

It may be recalled that Kotdwar (District Pauri) resident Aadisha Grover has done Uttarakhand proud by being selected as one of the Super 25 awardees of the ‘Veer Gatha Project’ jointly initiated by the Union Ministry of Defence and Union Ministry of Education. A total of 25 students had been chosen winners out of the 8 lakh contestants across the country for this award. She has been chosen in the category of Class 11 and 12 students. She is presently a student of Acharyakulam Patanjali Yogapeeth in Haridwar and is a resident of Kotdwar. She is daughter of industrialist and Editor of a Hindi daily Lok Sanhita published from Kotdwar, Vibhu Grover. Aadisha is the only student from Uttarakhand to have been selected amongst the Super 25. She was amongst the Super 25 selected out of 8,03,978 children from 4788 schools that had participated in the Veer Gatha contest. She has been chosen for a painting that she made in honour of the defence personnel who stake their lives for the sake of the nation.