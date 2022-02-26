Nishank raises issue of stranded U’khandis in Ukraine

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Feb: Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Member of Parliament from Haridwar constituency, has addressed a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Prasad seeking speeding up of the evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine amid the ongoing war. The issue has become further complicated by the fact that Ukraine is under martial law because of which all the scheduled flights have been suspended.

At the same time, Nishank expressed relief that the government is in talks with all the neighbouring nations of Ukraine to devise a route to safely rescue the Indians and bring them home.

He further urged the government to publicly convey its plan of action regarding the rescue operation. Relatives of such Indians stuck in Ukraine are extremely worried and a clear picture of the upcoming rescue mission will calm them down, states the letter.