Nishank receives ‘Maharishi International Invincible Gold Medal’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Holland, 25 Jul: Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the former Education Minister of India, was presented the institution’s most prestigious special award, ‘Maharishi International Invincible Gold Medal Award’, at the annual Vedic conference of the Global Maharishi Organisation, in which representatives of more than 119 countries participated.

This honour was announced in May after extensive deliberations by a high-powered committee headed by the organisation’s global head, Dr Tony Nader.

Receiving the gold medal, Dr Nishank said, “Our corona warriors are the real heroes in present pandemic. I have recently suffered the pain of corona. Without caring about their lives, our doctors, nurses and other health workers are engaged in the service of patients round the clock. I salute their vitality, dedication, their devotion to duty and with utmost humility dedicate this award to those warriors.”

It may be noted that Global Maharishi Sansthan of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi has five hundred schools in 150 countries, four Maharishi universities in the world and several Vedic educational institutions in various countries.

In the Global Maharishi organisation’s statement, it was said that rising from a very poor background, Dr Nishank has done an excellent job in establishing human values as a great litterateur, poet and politician.

Dr Luis said that Dr Nishank has done unparalleled service to humanity through his excellent writings, dedicated social service and public life. Dr Luis extended on the new education policy prepared by him as the Education Minister, which would prove to be a milestone in establishing human values globally.

Dr Tony Nadar appreciated Dr. Nishank for his Vedic and World Peace movement. He said there is great enthusiasm in the country and abroad to integrate India’s Vedic tradition and eternal knowledge in the new education policy all over the world.

In the online programme, Mr Allen, representative of Maharishi Vedic University, Netherlands, presented the International Invincible Gold Medal at Dr Nishank’s residence in Delhi.

Dr Nishank said that the establishment of peace, prosperity, mutual love, equality, tolerance in the world is only possible through Vedic knowledge.

National Director of Vedic India Project Digvijay was also present with Dr Nishank during the programme.