Nitin Upadhyay awarded PhD on ‘Social Media’ by U’khand Technical Varsity

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Jan: Nitin Upadhyaya, Deputy Director, Information Department, presented a copy of his Phd thesis based on the topic, “Emergence of Social Media: Opportunities and Challenges for Public Administration in India”, to Secretary, Information, Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey at the Secretariat today. He also submitted a copy of the same to the Director General, Information, Ranveer Singh Chauhan.

Secretary Pandey, while congratulating Upadhyaya, said that the findings related to social media and public administration in the research work ought to be also sent to the government.

Dr Pandey said that social media has had a profound impact on every sector of society in the last decade and public administration had also not remained untouched by it. Social media was proving to be very useful for many departments of the government to take their work to the public.

Additional Director, Information, Dr Anil Chandola described the research work done by Upadhyaya as an important document for the department. It is worth noting that Deputy Director Nitin Upadhyaya has been awarded a research degree in Mass Communication by Uttarakhand Technical University. This research work has been completed under the guidance of Dr RB Pandey.