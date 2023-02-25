No active case of Corona in U’khand at present: Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Feb: Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat today expressed happiness over the fact that there has not been a single active case of Corona in Uttarakhand during the past one week. Rawat appreciated the vigilance of the people of the state and also credited the Health Department officers with keeping a tight vigil towards Covid-19. He, however, added that even though there is not a single active case of Covid-19 in the state, everyone needs to be alert in view of the changing weather.

The Health Minister issued a statement to the media in this respect. He stated that instructions have been given from time to time to the authorities to take special precautions and run awareness campaigns regarding the Corona pandemic, as a result of which not a single active case of Covid-19 has been reported from anywhere in the state over the last week. He claimed that the vigil and monitoring on Covid-19 is still being pursued meticulously and continuously in the state government hospitals, health centres and in medical colleges across the state. He disclosed that the first case of Covid-19 was found in the state on 15 March, 2020, and since then, a total of 4.49 lakh Covid positive cases have been registered in the state so far. While, this year, since 1 January, only 78 cases of Covid have been reported in the state. Due to departmental activism and awareness and the caution of common people, after three years, not a single active case of Covid-19 has been found across the state for the last one week. He observed that this is a matter of great relief for the people of the state.

The Cabinet Minister said that, even though there may not be a single active case of corona in the state, it is still necessary to follow the guidelines issued from time to time by the Union and the State governments regarding corona. He said that for the prevention of corona infection, the vaccination campaign is being conducted continuously by the Health Department, as well as the investigation of Corona will continue in every hospital of the state. Dr Rawat appealed to the people to wear masks to protect themselves from Corona, as well as to get vaccinated with all the doses of Corona vaccine, in case they have not done so.