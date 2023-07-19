No danger due to breaking of Bhimgoda Barrage gate: Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 18 Jul: State Public Works, Tourism, Irrigation, Minor Irrigation, Panchayati Raj, Rural Works, Culture, Watershed Management and Indo-Nepal Uttarakhand River Projects Minister and in-charge of district Haridwar, Satpal Maharaj conducted a site inspection of the Bhimgoda Barrage (Haridwar), on Tuesday. During the on-site inspection, he said that there is no danger due to the breaking of a gate at the Bhimgoda Barrage. Along with the rains, water is being drained continuously. Maharaj has written a letter to Swatantra Dev Singh, Water Power and Flood Control Minister of Uttar Pradesh, that on 16 July, the rope of Gate No. 10 of Bhimgoda Barrage broke, due to which the operation of the barrage has been disrupted and it is causing difficulty in diverting water to the Ganga canal and ensuring flood control. He has asked that it be fixed as soon as possible.

During the inspection, he said that 274 roads were closed due to heavy rains during the monsoon period, out of which 37 roads have been opened and 213 JCB machines have been installed to open the remaining 237 roads. Most of the routes will be opened by tomorrow.

Along with this, Minister Maharaj inspected the damaged bridge that got washed away near Aneki on the Roshnabad-Biharigarh motor road due to heavy rains on 13 July. He said that after closing the bridge for traffic, work has been started to install a valley bridge on the damaged part. The bridge will be opened for light vehicles in the next three weeks. Presently one can go to Bahadrabad via the Aneki-Puranpur-Pathri road.

Maharaj said that, on 13 July, as a consequence of heavy rains in the Kotdwar area, traffic was closed due to damage to a panel of the bridge built on the Malan River due to tilting at Pier No. 9. As an alternative route, the Karnashram-Mawakot-Degree College route is open for light vehicles. Downstream of the bridge, the road will be opened for traffic within three weeks for heavy vehicles on the East Kandi Road. Work has been started to install a valley bridge on the Malan River.