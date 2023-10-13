No gain for U’khand from PM’s visit: Karan Mahara

Modi’s Kumaon visit disappointing: Cong

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Oct: The Congress Party has once again described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand state as highly disappointing, which has been full of political and religious gimmicks and statements that mislead the public.

State Congress President Karan Mahara, while reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pithoragarh, today claimed that the PM has disappointed the people of the state during his visit and has confused them by making false announcements. It is just a personal religious pilgrimage and sightseeing tour, he alleged.

Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Karan Mahara said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Uttarakhand several times but every time the people of the state have been left empty handed. He does not bring anything for the people of the state during his visits. Mahara claimed further that Modi neither thinks about the disaster-hit areas of the state, nor about the migration from the state, nor about the increasing unemployment in the state. He also said that BJP has been making false and empty announcements every time but in the entire 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, not a single major scheme has been made in the state of Uttarakhand. There is no progress on the Tanakpur-Bageshwar Railway line, Ramnagar-Chaikhutia railway line, Doiwala-Gangotri railway line or Dehradun-Kalsi railway line. He also said that Modi Government has failed to connect Roorkee with Muzaffarnagar. There is also no progress towards improving direct connectivity between Garhwal and Kumaon regions like from Dhampur to Kashipur or from Kichha to Khatima. The people still have to travel via Moradabad-Rampur-Bareilly. The Modi government has been citing as its achievement only the Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway line, approved during the Congress rule, on which the foundation stone was laid by the government led by the then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh.

Mahara said that, during his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not say anything about the heinous murder of the state’s daughter, Ankita Bhandari. The people of the entire state, including the Congress, are demanding that the investigation of the VIPs involved in the heinous murder of Ankita Bhandari be handed over to the CBI, but Modi could not even assure the people of getting justice for the daughter of the state. Modi also did not condole the death of 7 persons in a horrific accident on Dharchula Gunji Road in the same area where the Prime Minister was visiting. Mahara claimed that Modi does not speak the people’s mind or make any attempt to understand the people but only speaks his own mind. By visiting Kedarnath and Badrinath several times, Modi tries to project himself as an ardent devotee of Kedarnath but is silent on theft of gold from Kedarnath shrine.

The State Congress President also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visits, demonstrated the religious faith of the people of the state by getting photographs taken in the sanctum sanctorum of Badrinath-Kedarnath temple and today in the Adi Kailash temple complex. He has played with the government for which the people of the state will never forgive him.

Mahara also debunked the announcements made during Modi’s visit of schemes worth Rs 4,200 crores as not useful and claimed that no work had been done in respect of previous announcements made by Modi during his earlier visits to the state.