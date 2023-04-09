No major disaster was recorded in March in U’kahnd: Anoop Nautiyal

SDC Foundation releases Disaster & Accident Synopsis for the month of March

Dehradun-based think tank SDC Foundation releases its report onnatural calamities and accidents in Uttarakhand every month. In this sequence, SDC has released its sixth report so far and the third of this year for the month of2023. According to SDC Founder, the purpose of the Uttarakhand& Accident Synopsis (UDAS) Report is the documentation and compilation ofdisasters and accidents that occur in Uttarakhand throughout the month. The report is mainly based on news reports published in credible Hindi and English newspapers and local news portals.noted that there wasor massorroad accident in Uttarakhand in the third month of the year 2023, which should come as a matter of relief. However, several days of inclement weather along with rain and lightning resulted in the death of 350 goats. Apart from this, earthquake tremors were also felt a few times during the month.Compared to January and February 2023, the occurrence of landslides and cracks in Joshimath was lesser in. The report mentions that the payment of compensation for those affected has now become a pressing issue. According to media reports, till28, 2023, only 10 percent of the total relief amount was distributed to the affected. Out of Rs 45 crore, only Rs 8.3 crore has been disbursed so far. Affected families are also forced to move from door to door to collect their allocated amount. Apart from the delay in the relief amount, the construction of prefabricated houses for the affected people is in progress at a slow pace.The Chamoli district administration had indefinitely stopped the work on the Helang-Marwari bypass and the All-Weather Road in Joshimath in January 2023 in the aftermath of the land subsidence in the region. Officials are now waiting for the report from IIT Roorkee until they can resume the construction work.

The report also states that earthquake tremors were felt several times in the month in different parts of Uttarakhand. Almost every fourth day an earthquake is being recorded somewhere. In January, four earthquakes ranging from 2.0 to 3.8 magnitude hit different parts of the state. There were three tremors of magnitude 2.5 in February. An earthquake of magnitude 2.4 was recorded at Pauri on March 2, and one of magnitude 2.6 was recorded at Bageshwar on the same day. On March 5, there were three tremors in Uttarkashi. One had a magnitude of 2.5 and two had a magnitude of less than 2. Earthquakes of magnitude 2.2 and 2.1 were recorded in Pithoragarh on March 6 and March 8, 2.1 in Chamoli on March 13, 2.3 in Uttarkashi on March 15, 2.1 in Nainital on March 16 and 2.1 in Rudraprayag on 19 March.

In an unfortunate incident, on 25 March 2023, about 350 goats were killed by lightning in the Mathanau Tok near Khattukhal village of Dunda block in Uttarkashi. With the onset of summer, shepherds in this region take their goats to higher altitudes. On 25 March, villagers Ram Bhagat Singh, Pratham Singh and Sanjeev Rawat were in the forest with around 1,200 goats when the lightening struck and the tragedy happened, killing more than 350 goats on the spot.

Anoop Nautiyal has expressed hope that the Uttarakhand UDAS Monthly Report will be helpful for the political leadership, policy makers, officials, researchers, educational institutions, civil society organisations and media houses. Along with hopefully being an impetus for change, it can also be studied to develop state policies for the reduction of losses due to accidents and disasters in Uttarakhand.

Nautiyal has been stressing on implementing the Odisha Model of Disaster Management. He reminds that Uttarakhand is a highly ecologically sensitive state from the point of view of disasters and natural calamities. He appealed to the state administration to study and adopt the Odisha model for disaster management, a model that has also been praised by the United Nations. The Odisha model offers important lessons on strengthening disaster risk governance, investing in preparedness and scenario planning, and spreading greater understanding of disaster risk.