No negligence will be tolerated in conduct of Chardhaam Yatra: Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Apr: “Negligence of any kind will not be tolerated in operation of the Chardham Yatra. An adverse entry will be registered against any officer or employee who disobeys orders,” declared State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj on Wednesday while taking stock of the preparations being made by the Shri Badrinath Shri Kedarnath Temple Committee for the Yatra.

The Minister conducted a surprise inspection of temple committee office, here, today. On the occasion, he told the employees and officials present that, this year, more than two lakh devotees are already registered for the Chardham Yatra. They would have to work day and night to provide the necessary services.

Issuing a clear warning, he said that the orders of the superiors needed to be followed a hundred percent.

Maharaj added that no laxity would be tolerated during the Chardham Yatra, as it is related to the honour and pride of the state. Every effort has to be made to make the yatra successful. He instructed the officials to respond to people’s queries without fail. He warned he would make more such surprise inspections.

Also present on the occasion were Shri Badrinath Shri Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay, Chief Executive Officer BD Singh, Member Pushkar Joshi, etc.