No new airport plan under consideration before Govt: Uniyal

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 2 Jun: Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj’s intention to site an international airport between Haridwar and Dehradun has come under a cloud as Cabinet Minister and Government Spokesman Subodh Uniyal today clarified that the government was not aware of any such proposal. When pressed for further clarification regarding the recent claims made by Maharaj, Uniyal said that the Tourism Minister could have made such a plan with a view to boosting tourism. If any such proposal is brought before the Cabinet, a suitable decision would be taken. However, so far, no such proposal was under consideration of the government!

It may be recalled that Maharaj had announced that an international airport would soon be constructed somewhere between Haridwar and Dehradun. He had even directed the officials to look for suitable land for the same.

Meanwhile, Tourism and Religious Affairs Minister Satpal Maharaj today managed to persuade Mauni Baba and Baba Dharambir Bharti, who were fasting at Badrinath Dham, to end their fast unto death. Both were demanding opening of the Char Dham Yatra at least for the sadhus.

It may be recalled that Maharaj is also the Vice Chairman of the Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Management Board.

Minister Maharaj had appealed several times to the Babas to end their fast in view of the Corona crisis. The Tourism Minister said that, in the present circumstances, no pilgrim or even the sadhus could be allowed to visit the Chardham shrines. However, whenever the circumstances improved, the devotees and sadhus would be permitted to have darshan of the deities. Maharaj also noted that the fresh cases of Corona were declining and soon the situation would improve and the Char DhamYatra could be allowed.

He expressed happiness over the fact that the babas had relented and ended their fast. He urged them to pray for freedom from Corona from their respective Ashrams till the Yatra resumed. It may be recalled that Mauni Baba and Baba Dharamveer Bharti, living in Badrinath Dham, were on a fast since 23 May at their Lalbaba Ashram, Badrinath, to obtain darshan of the Deity at the temple. On the directions of the state government, their health was constantly being monitored and stated to be stable.