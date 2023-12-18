No regrets on being an educationist: Kulbhushan Kain

Kulbhushan Kain’s book ‘A Lifetime in Schools’ launched at VoW festival

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Dec: Educationist and regular columnist with Garhwal Post Kulbhushan Kain’s book ‘A Lifetime In Schools, Few Canes, Lots of Sugarcane’ was among the books launched today on the concluding day of Valley of Words Literature & Arts Festival. The book launch turned out to be quite an interesting session. For Kain, who has spent four decades as a teacher, principal and director in the field of education, the subject of the book and its title is very appropriate as he has indeed spent a lifetime in schools. The book is a story of his life in schools. A large audience turned out at the event, which was no surprise because Kulbhushan Kain is a local Dehradun “boy” and well-known columnist of the Garhwal Post. Not only this, a group of 4 teachers, perhaps his ex-colleagues, flew in specially for this event from Jaipur this morning and returned to Jaipur by the evening flight after the event. This left Kain visibly moved.

The book launch event was chaired by Sandhya Awasthi, who currently heads Delhi Public School (DPS), Noida, and one of Delhi’s best known educationists, an old associate of Kain who has seen him evolve from greenhorn Principal to a battle hardened one! Ratna Manucha, a well known writer and a regular at the Festival besides also being a contributor to Garhwal Post, moderated the session. During the event, the author was asked several questions by the panellists as well as the audience. The questions ranged from the reasons for writing the book, to the impact of women in his life, his stint in Dubai and also as to why his books reeked of nostalgia. He was even asked the reason behind his trademark hairstyle. All the questions were answered by Kain in a cool manner. In response to a question whether he had any regret about the profession, he answered without even a blink “No, never!”

He then a narrated an incident when he was the Principal in Bhopal where a small girl walked upto him and asked him whether he was God! Kain added, “I was shocked and asked her why she had asked him the question. She replied that all teachers are Gods and asked him whether she could touch God! If you work in a profession in which people think you are a God, then how can one have any regret.”

To another question about the most difficult situation he confronted in his life as a school educator, the author replied that it was in 2006, when he had to be rushed from Jaipur to Delhi in an air ambulance in a state of coma. No one gave him a chance to survive, but he did. Despite having been an active sportsman, he had to fight a long battle to get back on his feet. He termed those days as days of great turmoil and uncertainty. Kain called upon the audience never to lose hope as, if one does that, one will lose the capacity to fight.

The session was attended among others by Founder Director of VoW Dr Sanjeev Chopra, Dr Lokesh Ohri, well known writer and columnist Arvinder Singh, well known author OP Manocha, former DGP Aloke Lal, President of SJA Old Boys’ Association Praveen Chandok, the author’s sister Indu Misra, well known Principal Indu Singh of MKP PG College, and Sangeeta Kain, wife of Kulbhushan Kain and currently the Principal of Welham Boys’ School. His son Pratique had also flown in from Chicago to be present at the launch.

Copies of the book are available at Natraj Book Store and the Bookworld. The book is also available on Amazon.