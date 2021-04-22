No shortage of oxygen, medicines in U’khand: Tirath Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Apr: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat inspected the Covid Care Centre set up at the International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, here, today. He directed the officials to raise the capacity of the beds at this Covid Care Centre by 500 beds. At present the centre has a capacity of 450 beds. The government claims that all types of facilities are being provided in this Covid Care Centre as per Covid-19 norms. The Chief Minister gave instructions that, for care of the patients admitted at the Covid Care Centre, a kit of essential items and medicines be given free of cost and arrangements also made for supply of food for them. He further directed that sanitising, thermal screening, CCTV cameras and all other necessary arrangements as per Covid standards be ensured at the Care Centre.

Rawat added that oxygen equipped beds be set up here and quality food arranged. Instructions were also given to keep the toilets clean with complete sanitisation. In case of any deterioration in the condition of corona patients, they are to be immediately referred to higher medical centres and transported there. The Chief Minister gave strict instructions to the DM, Dehradun, to ensure the baseline assessment of the corona infected persons and make arrangements for their treatment as per the requirements. Cooperation would also be sought from private hospitals to increase the capacity of Covid beds, he added.

The Chief Minister later also visited Doon Hospital and Coronation Hospital. He directed the Coronation Hospital to be converted into a Covid Hospital. The Chief Minister said that the Government was fully committed to ensuring that the common people do not face any kind of problems. There was sufficient quantity of oxygen in the hospitals available in all the districts. There was also adequate availability of medicines and other essential equipment. He said that, in this hour of crisis, the government was committed to using all its resources with full commitment to providing all possible help and ensuring better medical care to the people. He assured that the government stood firmly with the people. The Chief Minister was accompanied by MLAs Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’ and Khajan Das.