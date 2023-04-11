Non-surgical treatment for glowing skin launched in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Apr: Dermatologists now have a new technology in the form of a non-surgical device for skin resurfacing and revitalisation. The device is non-invasive in nature. It uses intense radio frequency and has brought hope for those who are reluctant to undergo surgery but are eager for a glowing and radiant skin. It has been specially designed keeping safety and effectiveness in mind for those looking to combat wrinkles, fine lines, scars and sagging skin resulting from sun damage, smoking and the ravages of time.

The device, ‘AURA’, was launched today at an aesthetic dermatology conference in Doon. The conference was attended by 200+ doctors who constituted the finest cosmetic and aesthetic dermatologists in the country.

Renowned aesthetic dermatologist from Dehradun, Dr Archana Gulati said, “Among many RF devices and technologies available in India, this brings very promising hope for skin rejuvenation and revitalisation as it stimulates the natural collagen building process of the body.”

Dr Ajay Sharma, a leading senior dermatologist from Meerut, shared, “Nowadays patients want highly efficient results and small sittings that are safe and comfortable. AURA fits the bill and provides smoother, tighter and more youthful looking skin in a lunch time session in 2/3 sittings.” The treatments involve machines that heat the tissue using radio-frequency energy. The energy they generate stimulates the growth of collagen, a fibrous protein important in maintaining the face’s youthful look.

Unlike surgical face-lifts, or older-style laser resurfacing, which removes the top layer of skin, a person treated with AURA doesn’t have to stay indoors until the face heals. Patients can go back to their regular routine immediately after the procedure. Kuntal Debgupta, the CEO of Reveal Lasers for India and SAARC operations, added, “We ensure all our procedures are safe and effective with minimal pain and discomfort to the patient.”