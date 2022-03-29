Norwegian Ambassador visits Parmarth Niketan

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 27 Mar: The Norwegian Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund, and his team, met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, Secretary General, Global Interfaith WASH Alliance, during their two day stay at Parmarth Niketan Ashram. During their visit, they participated in the divine Ganga Aarti, morning Yoga sessions, Ganga Snan, sacred Yagya and water blessing ceremony.

They discussed with the Swami and Sadhvi various topics involving water conservation and sustainable development. They also shared that they would visit the region more often in the coming years as the modern underground tunnel project is underway to improve connectivity of the sacred pilgrimage regions of Uttarakhand and the Char Dhams. Interested in supporting the economic development of the Himalayan region with sustainable technology, Norway is providing the Central and State Governments technical expertise on building railways in ways that are least impactful and harmful to the region.

Accompanying the Ambassador were Counsellor of the Royal Norwegian Embassy Marit Marie Strand, Senior Advisor Dr Vivek Kumar and Rajinder Kumar Bhasin, NGI. They received a Rudraksha sapling from the Swami to plant when they return to their Embassy as an everlasting and green souvenir of their visit.