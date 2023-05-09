Nostalgic Presence

Although the coronation of King Charles the Third was watched around the world by a large number of people, it was more like reality entertainment than anything of serious import. And that is what the British Royal Family is – a continuing soap opera that never fails to grab attention. Fed reportage of their daily activities by an obsessed British media that is irreverent yet, simultaneously, in thrall of royalty, the world’s tourists are happy to visit that small island to see for themselves all that glamour and glory.

While the anti-monarchists reel out details of how much the Royals cost the taxpayer to be maintained in all the splendour, they should calculate how much tourism earnings the extended family draws in. Also, how much it influences in favour of important causes that would otherwise fail to attract public attention. Britain is fading away in terms of the power it used to exercise in the past and even in status on international forums. It is increasingly becoming a haven for ousted crooks and oligarchs – mostly Russian – and illegal earnings. If it loses its ‘special’ identity as a former global power, which is embodied in the monarchy, it has very little to put on display. The fact that its present configuration does not generate the wealth necessary to keep it in the rank of the world’s advanced economies is why Scotland would rather be a part of the European Union.

It is difficult to say how long its ‘soft’ power will also last. It still leads in terms of democratic practices, liberal values, an evolving racial and cultural diversity, and it can be safely said that this is anchored in the ‘reassuring’ presence of the monarchy.

So, while most people around the world find it strange in the present day to even contemplate an ‘hierarchical’ structure of power, particularly in countries where ‘dynastic’ hold over politics is becoming quite oppressive, they are happy to see the ‘period’ play being performed in a present day context for the entertainment of all. For, as someone has said, no girl falls in love with a commoner in her dreams, it is always a prince! So, if you can pay for the ticket and get past immigration, go see a real live prince while the species still exist!