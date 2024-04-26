Not quitting Cong: Harak Singh Rawat

Dehradun, 24 Apr: Amid all the ongoing speculation regarding his joining the BJP, senior Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat has claimed that he has harbours no intention of joining the BJP but will continue to serve Congress only. It may be recalled that while the speculation regarding his joining the BJP has been going on for a long time now, it went particularly viral after Rawat’s daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain joined the BJP a few days ago.

Commenting on his daughter-in -law’s decision to join the BJP, Harak Singh Rawat commented that Anukriti is free to take her decisions, but he will continue to be with Congress only. Ever since Harak Singh’s daughter-in-law Anukriti joined BJP, questions are being raised about Harak Singh’s stance. In fact, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt had claimed that the decision regarding Harak Singh Rawat returning to BJP rested with the BJP High Command and that the party will take due action in case his daughter-in-law Anukriti is found guilty of any offence. Harak Singh Rawat claimed that he will continue to remain with Congress and serve the party. When asked why did he stay away from campaigning for the Congress during the recently concluded election campaign for the Parliamentary elections, he asserted that he had been busy. Reminding that he had been in Odisha as party’s observer during the elections, he also admitted that he was also busy in connection with the Enforcement Directorate inquiry in progress against him. Rawat however denied that recently he and his family were raided by the CBI.

Rawat’s statement assumes importance in the wake of allegations being made against him by certain Congress leaders during past few days. In fact, the Congress leaders had claimed that following the development of Anukriti Gusain joining the BJP, disciplinary action will be taken against Harak Singh Rawat. In addition, just today, veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat had also claimed that those joining the BJP from Congress will be punished not only by the people but also by the BJP leaders who have been in the party for a long time. He also described those who quit Congress to join BJP as sinners.

Harak Singh Rawat also claimed that he had also been busy attending to some party meetings in New Delhi besides attending to the Enforcement Directorate notices. He however asserted that Anurkiti wanted to join the BJP and that she is free to decide her own political future all by herself. However, as far as he is concerned, he will continue to serve the Congress and make it strong once again.