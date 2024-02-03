Nothing in Union Budget for U’khand: Karan Mahara

Cong describes Union Budget as regressive & directionless

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun: 1 Feb: Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress President Karan Mahara today described the Interim Union Budget presented by the Modi government as directionless, regressive, and as one that will push inflation and obstruct development. He added that the budget was full of empty rhetoric and lacked any substance.

Mahara claimed that the budget will push unemployment even higher as it is directionless and anti-development. The PCC Chief claimed that the Interim Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will prove to be detrimental to the economic growth of the country. The Finance Minister of the country has tried to juggle figures. There is a complete lack of financial management in the budget which is full of empty announcements and rhetoric and is aimed at ensuring benefits to its favoured industrialists. This budget will increase the burden of inflation on the common person along with increase in unemployment. He said that due to the provisions of the budget, the growth rate in an already deteriorating economy will not even touch double figures nor will employment opportunities increase. The Centre used to claim that it will double the income of farmers but after failing to do this, has forgotten to even mention this now. A plethora of free schemes have been launched keeping the impending Lok Sabha elections at the centre.

Karan Mahara said that the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has only made empty announcements but there is no mention of where the money will come from to complete them. No provision has been made in the budget to save the general public from inflation. The future of the youth has been completely neglected. This budget will reduce employment opportunities in the country. There is nothing for farmers, poor and common people. Due to demonetisation and GST done during the last tenure of Modi government, thousands of small industries were closed in the country, work in the real estate sector came to a complete halt and the farmers are not getting the cost of their products, employment opportunities in the agriculture sector were also lost.

Mahara described the general budget of the Central Government as one that benefits the capitalists. He said that the increase in income tax exemption slabs is like a drop in the mouth of a camel. There does not seem to be any special provision in this budget for women’s safety, farmers, unemployed youth. Karan Mahara said that Uttarakhand has been left empty handed. Despite being a disaster affected state, no provision has been made in the budget for Joshimath in Uttarakhand state. He said that, if provision had been made for cheap air service in case of a disaster like Joshimath, then the people of the disaster affected area could definitely have benefited from it, but in its budget, the Central Government has not provided rail connectivity to a disaster sensitive state like Uttarakhand.