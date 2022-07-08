Notorious dacoit Shahrukh arrested by U’khand STF

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Jul: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand has arrested Shahrukh, a notorious dacoit of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested on the basis of an accurate tip off from Tonk district in Rajasthan. On the basis of information received from sources, an Uttarakhand STF team contacted Rajasthan Police and arrested gangster Shahrukh. At present, the process of bringing him to Haridwar on transit remand and presenting him in court is underway.

It may be recalled that Shahrukh had been absconding since 2018. He had gone missing after carrying out big robberies with his gang in Kankhal and Kaliyar areas of Haridwar. Shahrukh is the kingpin of his gang. A reward of Rs 25 thousand had been also placed on him. With his arrest, all the major members of his gang are now behind bars according to the Police.

According to Uttarakhand STF, Shahrukh (son of Liaquat Ali) has carried out many serious crimes like robbery with his gang in many states of North India. The Police from many states were looking for Shahrukh for a long time.

Cases are registered against Shahrukh in Haridwar’s Kankhal police station under section 395 of IPC and section 395/397 at the police station Kaliyar. Shahrukh is originally a resident of Thana Manather district, Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.