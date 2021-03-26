Now, Harish Rawat & family test Corona positive

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Mar: In less than 24 hours after participating in a Holi Milan ceremony in Dehradun, Congress National General Secretary and former CM Harish Rawat also tested Corona positive today. He shared this information through a tweet, appealing to all those who were in touch with him during the past few days to isolate themselves and get tested.

Not just Harish Rawat, four of his family members too have tested Covid-19 positive. His wife, daughter, Sumit Rawat and Puran Rawat have also tested positive. It may be recalled that earlier, too, several BJP and Congress leaders had tested Covid-19 positive in the past few months, with the latest such case being the current CM, Tirath Singh Rawat.

In his tweet, Harish Rawat admitted that he was initially hesitant to get tested but today afternoon decided finally to do so. It was good that he got himself and family members tested as the reports proved to be positive! Today, 200 fresh cases of Corona were detected in the state, the highest this year, so far, indicating that a fresh wave of Corona is rising in the country and the state!