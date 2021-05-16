Now negative RTPCR report mandatory to attend marriages

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 May: The government has decided to make it mandatory for everyone to produce negative RTPCR report in order to attend marriage functions. In fact, even the bride and bridegrooms would be required to get tested before marriage for permission to host any function with guests. These rules are likely to remain in force till the Covid pandemic wave subsides in the state. This was today indicated by Cabinet Minister and Government Spokesman Subodh Uniyal. He said that Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat also felt that strict restrictions ought to remain in force till the pandemic situation eased down. He further indicated that the statewide lockdown was also likely to be extended till at least 25 May for another week beyond 18 May, as the situation warranted that the restrictions remained in force in order to break the chain of the pandemic spread.