NS Bindra thanks CM for for Hemkund Yatra arrangements

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 May: President of the Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib Management Trust, Narendra Jit Singh Bindra called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Secretariat here today. On this occasion, he urged the CM to flag off the first batch of devotees for the Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara pilgrimage in district Chamoli.

Bindra informed the CM that the first batch of the yatra will leave from Rishikesh on 17 May. He said that the portals of Hemkund Sahib will open on 20 May.

Extending good wishes to everyone for a happy journey to Hemkund Sahib, the Chief Minister observed that all necessary arrangements have been made on the route, following which Bindra thanked the Chief Minister for ensuring the convenience of Hemkund Sahib pilgrims.

Bindra also informed the Chief Minister about the infrastructure development works done by the government on the Yatra route leading to Hemkund Sahib, Gobind Dham, Gobind Ghat and other related places. He added that a helipad was been constructed at Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib, last year, which will be completed in the year 2023. Railings have been installed on the 6 kilometre route from Gobind Dham to Hemkund Sahib. The width on the turns has also been improved. The work on a separate route of 500 metres for the yatra is also making rapid progress. The work on halts for horses has also started at Gobind Dham. Sanitation and health facilities have been developed in village Pulna, from where the trek to the Gurdwara begins. A 165 metre long bridge has been constructed in Mundar village and the approach road on both sides has also been constructed. On the trek route from Pulna to Gobind Dham, 10 rain sheds have been installed for the passengers to sit under and rest when it is raining.

The Pulna Road up to 5 km from Gobind Ghat has already been prepared. Two separate parking lots have also been constructed for taxi drivers in the village. From Gobind Ghat Gurudwara towards village Pandukeshwar, the work on a retaining wall for protection from the river is also making rapid progress. A temporary parking for passenger vehicles has also been constructed this year by the district administration at Govind Ghat. An X-ray machine and a mobile pathology lab have also been installed by the government in Gobind Ghat Gurdwara Hospital. One RO machine to make available pure drinking water for passengers has also been installed.

Bindra further stated that the work on improving the old route from Gobind Ghat bus stand to the Gurudwara is also making rapid progress.