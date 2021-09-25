NSS Foundation Day celebrated at U’chal University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Sep: The NSS Foundation Day was celebrated today in Uttaranchal University. A seminar and awareness programme was organised by the NSS unit of the University on the occasion. University Chancellor Jitendra Joshi, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rajesh Bahuguna, State NSS Programme Officer Ajay Agarwal, Dr Vinay Kumar Sethi, University Director Prof Dr Abhishek Joshi, Student Welfare Dean and Faculty President Prof Dr Ajay Singh, NSS Programme Officer Dr VK Srivastava inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

In his welcome address, Dean Dr Ajay Singh highlighted the purpose of NSS and encouraged the students to perform social service.

Chancellor Jitendra Joshi said that such programmes should be organised from time to time to increase public awareness.

This programme was started by Dr VK Srivastava and work done by the University NSS unit in the past years was presented in a video. Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, Rakesh Semwal, Sunil Prakash, Dr Ahmed Ali, Ashish Dimri, Arvind Singh Rawat, Dr Narottam Chauhan, Dr Shalu Chaudhary, Dr Vikas Kumar, Atmanand, Dr Vinod, etc., were present on the occasion.