NUJ delegation calls on CM, raises issues pertaining to journalists

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Jun: A provincial delegation led by Ras Bihari, National President of National Union of Journalists (I) called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and handed to him a memorandum related to several issues pertaining to journalists. The issues raised by the delegation include safety of journalists, payment of pension to veteran journalists, making equitable rules for issue of government advertisements, and regarding news portals.