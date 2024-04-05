Number of foreign tourists visiting Corbett Park increases, earnings double

By Arun Pratap Singh

Ramnagar, 3 Apr: Every year, lakhs of tourists reach Jim Corbett National Park in Ramnagar, Nainital District, to see the forests and wildlife and enjoy the biodiversity of this National Park.

Officials of the park have disclosed that, in the Financial Year, 2023-24, the earnings have been significantly higher than the previous year.

The sources shared that the number of Indian tourists visiting Corbett Park in the FY 2023-24 has fallen marginally, as compared to 2022-23. As many as 3.35 lakh Indian tourists visited the Park in 2023-24, while in 2022-23, 3. 59 lakh Indian tourists had visited the Corbett Park. The silver lining is that, this year, the number of foreign tourists has increased in Corbett.

While 6,100 foreign tourists had visited Corbett in 2022-23, this year (2023-24) the figure has gone up to 9,000.

The earnings of the Park Administration from tourists in 2022-23 was Rs 13.13 crores, while the earnings have almost doubled to Rs 23.24 crores in 2023-24.

While the park administration is concerned about the fall in the numbers of Indian tourists, it has expressed happiness at the increase in number of foreign tourists in 2023-24. Such a sharp increase has been witnessed regarding foreign tourists after several years.

Meanwhile, sources claim that mismanagement and flaws are responsible for decline in the number of tourists to Corbett over the past few years. Over a number of years in the past, the number of foreign tourists had been declining but the increase in 2023-24 has created hope for a new trend.