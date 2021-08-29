Nungshi Tashi call on Maharashtra Governor

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

NEW DELHI, 28 Aug: Explorers Grand Slam sisters Nungshi Tashi called on Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at Maharashtra Bhavan in New Delhi. The Governor lauded their global adventure achievements and said that they are huge source of pride and inspiration not only for the state and the country but for people all over the world, especially women. He felicitated them with souvenirs and inquired about their future adventures. The twins shared their road map for girl empowerment through climbing and planned bigger and bolder adventures.

The Everest Twins have 9 Guinness world records in their name and last year they successully led team India in the world’s Toughest race which is showing on Amazon prime video. They are global ambassadors for several leading American companies.