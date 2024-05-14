Nurses’ Day celebrated at Himalayan College of Nursing, Himalayan Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 May: Various programmes were organised on the occasion of International Nurses Day at the Himalayan College of Nursing and Himalayan Hospital, Jollygrant. The kindness and professionalism of nurses make the world a better place, it was pointed out. Experts discussed the challenges in nursing services and measures to improve them. Dr Vijay Dhasmana, President of Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), stated that Nurses’ Day is a day to honour the contribution of nurses as miracle workers.

The theme for this year’s Nurses’ Day is ‘Our Nurses. Our Future. The economic power of care.’ This theme has been chosen by ICN for International Nurses Day 2024 in recognition of the fact that healthy humans make a nation prosperous in countless ways, especially economically. Nursing is the bedrock of healthcare, although it is frequently undervalued by society and faced with financial challenges. But today it can be observed that the demand for nurses is huge and they are valued for their service and highly paid, the world over.

Various activities were held at Himalayan Hospital throughout the week, including quiz, dances, speech competitions, and a cake-cutting ceremony.

Dr Hemchandra Pandey, Director (Hospital Service), felicitated the Chief Guest, Sister Pushpa Maya Rai, with a memento.

Dr Kathy, a nursing advisor, mentioned that nursing is like a mirror through which people can clearly observe patient love and care.

On this occasion, the Nursing Superintendent, Reena Habil, and Deputy Nursing Superintendent Jaibunisha administered an oath to all nursing staff for serving humanity. Dr Ashok Deorari, Dr Hemchandra Pandey, Sadhana Mishra and others were present on the occasion. Solomon Thapliyal, Kavita Naudiyal, Mahesh Saklani, Kajol Arora, and others contributed to the success of the event.

At the program held at Himalayan College of Nursing, Principal Dr Sanchita Pugazandi mentioned that this day is celebrated in memory of Florence Nightingale who had pledged her life to the service of mankind.

On this occasion, 10 nurses were honoured with the Clinical Excellence Award including Anuranjita Sharma, Deepika Pundir, Vidya Devi, Meenakshi Mamgain, Rajni, Prashant Shival, Ghanshyam Singh, Abdul Kalam and Rachel Shalini.

A health camp was organised at the Doiwala, Kudkawala Urban Health and Training Centre, by the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) Community Medicine Department. The department head, Dr Ashok Srivastava, stated that good health is everyone’s right and the department is committed to making facilities accessible to all. Approximately 120 patients consulted specialists for non-communicable diseases, women’s issues, pediatrics, orthopedics, dermatology, sexually transmitted diseases, dental issues, and ophthalmology. Dr Vidisha Vallabh, Dr Ruchi Juyal, Dr Deepshikha, Dr Chandra Pant, Dr Mandeep Singh Gill, Dr Shardul Rana, Dr Sheetal Sharma, Dr Shaifi Jindal, Dr Deepti Nagrath, and Jyoti contributed to the success of the initiative.