Oak Grove School celebrates 137th Founder’s Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 2 Jun: The 137th Founder’s Day was celebrated at Oak Grove School, here, today. The Chief Guest on the occasion was Jaya Verma Sinha, Chairperson and CEO, Railway Board, who inaugurated the function by unfurling the school flag in the school valley field and took the salute at the march past.

Naresh Kumar, Principal, Oak Grove School, read out the annual report highlighting the achievements of the prestigious institution. The students of the three wings of the school presented Songs, Dances, Pyramid, Regional Dances and Karate.

The Chief Guest also inaugurated the newly constructed dormitory, Science, Art and Craft Exhibitions.

In the Science Exhibition, students made different working models such as Oak Grove Rose Water, Medicines in Kitchen, preparation of welding gas, futuristic township, neuron cell, Mopping Robot and Language Translator Mobile App, etc. In the science exhibition the Artificial Snowfall, Chemical Traffic Light and Chemical Sun Set models were appreciated by the Chief Guest.

The pyramid show performed by the Boys’ school mesmerised the Chief Guest and other dignitaries.

The most prestigious trophy, “Angika Cup”, was presented to Patel House and Mirabai House, respectively. The trophy for the best students in academics was given to Sarthak Saxena, Shubhangi Singh and Arnav Pratap Singh. The trophy for the most creative boy and girl was awarded to Vishal Prasad and Priyanshi, respectively. The trophy for the most sporting boy and girl was awarded to Swarit Kumar and Shagun Mandal, respectively. The trophy for the best scholar was given to Siddhi Yadav, Vasundhara Kumari and Aarav Pradhan. Prabha Zutshi Memorial Trophy was awarded to Kashish Pradhan and Mimansa Vibhuti.

Earlier, the Chief Guest presented awards to the students for excelling in academics. The certificates and medals were awarded to the students of Class-XII and X scoring 90% and above marks in CBSE Board Exam.

In her address, Jaya Verma Sinha appreciated the efforts put in by the children and teachers in making the function successful.

Naresh Kumar said that the onerous task of shaping the mind, body and character of the boys and girls could never be accomplished without the unstinted cooperation of the members of the faculty who work tirelessly round the clock to bring out excellence in every field. Sujit Kumar Mishra, PCPO, Northern Railway proposed the vote of thanks.

The programme was witnessed by Shobhan Chaudhuri, General Manager, Northern Railway & Chairman Board of Governors, OGS, Sanneeti Chaudhuri, President, NRWWO, Vijay Pratap Singh, Principal Chief Engineer, Northern Railway, Manisha Singh, Raj Kumar Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Moradabad Division, Savita, Dr Leena Roy, ACMO, Oak Grove Health Unit, Vinay Kumar, Kusum Kamboj, Dharya Nagpal, Vipul Rawat, Dr Atul Kumar Saxena, RK Nagpal, Anupam Singh, SK Raza, Pratyesh Kumar, Manisha Sharma, Archana Shankar, Preeti Lakra, Ranjeet Shee, Pranil Nandeshwar ,GD Raturi, Shadab Alam, Abhishek Rawat, Yogesh Nautiyal, Apoorva Joshi, Ashita Dabral, Pramod Dhama, Salim Ahmed ,Pramod Kumar and other faculty members of the school.