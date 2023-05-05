Oak Grove School wins 16th S Kandhari Memorial Hockey Tournament

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 May: The final of the 16th S Kandhari Memorial Hockey Tournament was played at Welham Boys’ School, here, today.

The Winner was Oak Grove School and The Doon School, the Runners-up.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was RP Devgan, a member, of the Board of Governors, Welham Boys’ School. Devgan has been heading schools for over a decade and is an ardent sports enthusiast. He represented Uttar Pradesh at the Ranji Trophy Championship in 1978 and also represented Kent in the English County Championship in the same year. He also played Squash, Table Tennis, and Tennis at various state and national championships. He is also a mountaineering enthusiast – having led numerous expeditions in the Himalayas.

The Special Guest was Usha Kandhari, the wife of the late S Kandhari.