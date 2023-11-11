OASIS celebrates 6th Founder’s Day, ‘Autumn Rustle’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Nov: ‘Autumn Rustle’, the Sixth Founder’s Day of The OASIS, was celebrated with enthusiasm on 9 and 10 November.

Thursday witnessed a cultural extravaganza presented by the Senior School.

The celebrations commenced with the inauguration of an array of exhibitions – ‘Kalataru’, on Art, Pottery, photography and Social Studies by the Chairman, Rakesh Oberai, the

Director, Raghav Oberai; and the School Director and Head of School, Sanjiv Bathla.

Next was ‘Udghosh’, a Nukkad Natak presentation to sensitise the students on the issue of bullying by creating awareness of its harmful effects.

The cultural programme commenced with the invocation of the Almighty, with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the members of the Board of Directors, including eminent educationist Leena Aparajit, accompanied by the chanting of Shlokas, ‘Vedocharan’. This was followed by ‘Taalmaya’- a percussion ensemble. ‘Raagmala’ – a musical performance by the Indian choir, left the audience spellbound with their melodies

and soulful renditions. Following that was ‘Nritya Tarangini’- a Bharatnatyam Dance performance by the Indian classical dancers. The Hindi play, ‘Deepdaan’, was a captivating theatrical production that deeply moved the audience.

Friday was when the Primary school learners took centre stage. The performances – ‘Celebrating Me’ and ‘Harmony’, made the audience smile. A musical dance drama performance – ‘Geeta Saar’ portraying the war between Kauravs and Pandavas left everyone in awe and profoundly inspired. The final, ‘So Long Farewell’ song, resonated with the audience and created a sentimental ambience. The prize distribution ceremony recognised and celebrated the outstanding achievements of the recipients and encouraged excellence.

The School Director and Head of School, Sanjiv Bathla, congratulated everyone on the show’s success. He emphasised not only on acquiring knowledge but also nurturing empathy and character, which are vital to societal well-being.