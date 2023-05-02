Oath taking ceremony of Secretariat Athletics Club held

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 May: The oath-taking ceremony of the newly constituted executive body of the Secretariat Athletics and Fitness Club was organised in the Secretariat premises, here, today.

The oath was administered to the newly formed executive by Additional Secretary, Secretariat Administration, Pratap Singh Shah.

The main objective of the newly formed executive body is to make maximum employees of the secretariat family physically and mentally healthy by participating in athletic activities.

Devendra Paliwal (Additional Secretary) were sworn in for the post of Patron in the newly formed Executive, Jeevan Singh Bisht (Chief Security Officer) for the post of Advisor, Lalit Chandrajoshi for the post of President, Rita Kaul for the post of Vice President, Rajendra for the post of Secretary. Prasad Joshi, Dinesh Singh Ghinga for the post of treasurer, Tulsi Prasad Pachauli for the post of Joint Secretary, Subhash Lohani for Office Secretary, Reena Shahi for Publicity Secretary and Media Incharge, and Pramila Tamta for the post of Auditor and Dinesh Chandra, Chandrashekhar as executive members. Oath was administered to Dr Ashok Mishra, Godavari Rawat, etc.