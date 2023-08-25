OBC Commission Chief presents report to Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 24 Aug: Sanjay Negi, Executive Chairman of the Uttarakhand Other Backward Classes Commission, paid a courtesy call on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Thursday.

He presented the annual report for 2021-22 of the Commission to the Governor. He also took the opportunity to inform the Governor about the activities of the Commission.

Lt General Singh said that Uttarakhand should successfully run and implement the programmes and schemes designed for social, economic and educational uplift and welfare of other backward classes. He said that special attention should be paid to ensure that eligible persons get the benefit of these schemes.

Secretary of the Commission Shekhar Prakash Patwa was also present on this occasion.