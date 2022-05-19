Obstruction on Badrinath route cleared, Yatra resumes

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 May: Obstruction caused due to heavy rains on the Badrinath Dham route was cleared this morning and the Yatra resumed soon after.

It may be recalled that rock fall had resulted in blockage of the road near Panchpulia in Karnaprayag, yesterday. After some hours of road blockage, the obstruction was cleared this morning allowing the Chardham Yatra for Badrinath to resume. According to the reports, some boulders had fallen from road side hills after heavy rains in the area yesterday. Though the road was cleared for traffic, passengers have been asked to be alert due to the rise in water level in Khachda drain on the Badrinath highway. Keeping this in mind, as a precautionary measure, the police administration stopped about 800 pilgrims from proceeding towards Badrinath Dham at the Pandukeshwar barrier, today. Arrangements have been made for accommodation and food for the pilgrims at the Govindghat Gurdwara. By the evening, however, the weather cleared and as per the reports, the passengers were allowed to proceed further.

Heavy rains were reported between Joshimath and Badrinath Dham, yesterday. Even after the rain halted for a while, it has continued intermittently in Badrinath and Lambagad areas since 4 p.m. yesterday. In the evening, stones started falling from the hill in Khachda drain near Lambagad. As a result, the police stopped the movement of vehicles in the affected area. This morning, the Badrinath Highway was cleared for traffic and the Yatra resumed.