OCA Acting President’s daughter qualifies for Hangzhou Asian Games in women’s trap

By Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal, 19 Jun: History has repeated itself for the Singh shooting dynasty of India.

On Sunday, June 18, Rajeshwari Kumari – daughter of OCA Acting President Raja Randhir Singh – won the women’s trap qualification competition for the 19th Asian Games. This means she will be lining up at Hangzhou as her father watches proudly from the sidelines.

For Randhir, this will be a special moment for the family, as Randhir’s father, Bhalindra Singh, was President of the Asian Games Federation when Randhir competed in the 1978 and 1982 Asian Games. The AGF became the Olympic Council of Asia on November 16, 1982.

Randhir Singh won the men’s trap gold medal at the 1978 Asian Games in Bangkok, and added a team silver and individual bronze at Delhi in 1982.

The Indian shooting fraternity will be hoping that this will be a good omen for Randhir’s daughter in Hangzhou following her victory in the women’s trap event of the fourth national shotgun selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Sunday.

Rajeshwari Kumari, 31, beat Manisha Keer 48-43 for the top spot after qualifying with a score of 111. Pragati Dubey took the third spot, ahead of the other three finalists – Olympian Shagun Chowdhary, Sabeera Haris and Neeru.