Off to Donate Blood

By Savitri Narayanan

Pandeyji’s bungalow buzzed with activities. Relatives, neighbours and extended family – all had assembled for the wedding. The baaraat was about to leave. Everyone was engaged in one task or the other. The breakfast of poori, bhaji and halwa was still being served in the pandal. Those who were joining the baaraat were getting dressed. The women in shining silk saris and lehenga- cholis, men in their kurta pyjamas and children in their colourful costumes – all were caught up in the last-minute preparations.

“Abhiram, put on the pagdi,” said Kalu Chacha extending the bridegroom’s traditional head-dress. It was matching with his golden kurta. With Kalu Chacha’s help, Abhiram placed it on his head.

Known for his skills in dressing up the groom in the traditional finery, Kalu Chacha was an indispensable part of weddings in the village!

Kalu Chacha stood back to take a good look at the groom to make sure everything was in place and nothing was missing.

Finally, Abhiram was adorned with the garland of notes and then he was helped to ascend the mare. The band started playing and the baaraat was on the way. As they played the catchy tunes, many started dancing. The other family members and guests followed them.

As the colourful procession moved along, several families opened their doors and came out to see the baaraat. Some threw coins to cast off the evil eye while some joined the dance.

“I think we’re a little early,” Kunal Chacu glanced at his watch and whispered in his brother’s ears, “We can’t arrive before time! Let me check with them!”

Kunal Chachu was the one who looked into the details and coordinated with the bride’s family. After a brief conversation on the cellphone, he said, “We’re a little early so let’s take a short break here!”

The panchayat ground was large and open with plenty of trees. All found their spots to relax on the cement benches, under the shade of the trees. The children played around happily.

Abhiram too sat on the cement bench under the peepul tree. It was then that he noticed the banner, a blood donation camp was going on in the panchayat building! People stood around chatting or engrossed in their cellphones. They waited patiently for their turn to donate blood.

Abhiram’s thoughts went to his grandfather who had passed away a year ago. Dadaji was such a delightful and affectionate person! The children loved to hang around him as he told funny stories and mimicked familiar people. Toward the end, he was hospitalised and had to undergo a surgery. How willingly the villagers had come forward to donate blood!

“We are thankful to the blood bank,” said one nurse, “the way they supply the compatible blood for each patient!”

“True!” agreed a colleague who stood nearby, “It’s such a noble task to donate blood!”

“Let me also donate blood!” said Abhiram and got up.

“What’s wrong with you?” the relatives were aghast, “Now?”

“Beta, you’re the bridegroom,” Pandeyji was shocked. “It’s time for the wedding ceremonies, blood donation can wait!”

“Papaji, don’t you remember how many people came to help when we needed blood for dadaji’s surgery?” asked Abhiram. “If I could do it now, who knows it might save a life!”

Pandeyji was about to protest when Kunal Chachu spoke up, “Abhiram wants to do a good deed, why to stop him? He can go ahead provided it won’t delay the wedding, that’s all!”

Then he looked around and said, “Gopal you find out how much time it’ll take, while I talk to the bride’s family!”

The medical staff and volunteers couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw a bridegroom walk in to donate blood! They were impressed by his helping attitude and fondly fussed over him.

“Don’t crumple his costume! The bride is waiting!”

“Be gentle with the needle! Don’t hurt the bridegroom!”

Soon the task was over and Abhiram stepped out. The band resumed playing and the baaraat was on its way. Abhiram felt an inner joy and laughed to himself as he thought of how Tanuja and he could laugh about the incident in the years to come.

(Savitri Narayanan is a retired educationist at present in Bangaluru. A mother and grandmother, loves readig, writing and travelling.)