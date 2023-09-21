Officers don’t pick up calls of Cong leaders to prove loyalty to Govt: Harish Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Sep: Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat has attacked the state bureaucracy in a post on his social media accounts. He has refrained from directly defending the actions of Congress MLA Madan Bisht, who was involved in creating a ruckus after entering the residence of an Engineering College Director, but he has directly accused the officials of not picking up the calls of opposition leaders and not giving them respect.

Rawat said that officers holding creamy and important positions do not answer the calls of opposition leaders due to the apprehension that those sitting in the government might get angry with them. In one of his Facebook posts, the former CM claimed that this was not the problem faced by MLA Madan Bisht, alone, it is the complaint of every opposition leader and social worker. Officials always fear that, if the news reaches the BJP that they have given due respect to a certain opposition leader by answering the phone, then the government would transfer him or her.

Harish Rawat, however, added that some officers in the state are also doing good work but the Congress will not praise them publicly because it might affect their position or posting. He added that the politics currently had reached such a level in the state that the officers wish to prove their loyalty towards the BJP Government by not picking up the phone calls of the Congress and other Opposition leaders. This, he asserted was not justifiable.

Meanwhile, in another post, Harish Rawat has welcomed the Centre’s decision to pass the bill to ensure greater representation of women in the state legislatures and the Lok Sabha, calling it a positive and historic development which should be welcomed.